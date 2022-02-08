The CEO Nerazzurri before the match against Roma: “There is regret for the derby, I will not enter into the merits of the decisions of the sports judge but we will make a careful evaluation with the lawyer on the congruity”

The welcome back to San Siro for José Mourinho is one thing, but the new path that brought Inter back to the top has taken other paths. “Bring him back to Inter? No, there has never been this consideration – said the CEO. Nerazzurro Beppe Marotta before the quarter of the Italian Cup to Mediaset’s microphones -. There is recognition for a great coach who wrote perhaps the most important and most beautiful page in the history of this club. The due merit must be attributed to him and on our part, that we arrived after him, we express our appreciation for an important professional “.

Disqualifications and appeals – The news of the day at Inter are the post-derby suspensions: “There is the right regret but we have to turn the page – says Marotta -. I will not enter into the merits because they are assessments that touch the sports judge based on the referee’s report, the assistant in this case. At most I can analyze the congruity but we will defer to a careful evaluation that will be made tomorrow, when we decide what to do. Appeal? With the lawyer Cappellini we will analyze the report well and we will evaluate. But this should not be an excuse for us, we have lost and we must be aware of treasuring it, of giving a correct reading of the game, of thinking about the present “. See also Atalanta vs Inter, live, Muriel threatens the leader in Italy

Juve and Scudetto – Closing on the rise of Juve. Enough to get back in the fight for the Scudetto? “There are 45 points available and there is time to see changes in the classification – concludes Marotta -. Juventus is a team that must necessarily be a protagonist, they are a bit late but the strength and ability of this team are there. We know he is part of that grid of teams fighting for important results ”.

February 8 – 9:24 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Marotta #Suspensions #lets #evaluate #appeal #Scudetto #Juve #Mou