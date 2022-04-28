The day after the epic fail in Bologna, Beppe Marotta tries to shake up the Inter milieu. “We have lost a battle, not the war – said the CEO of the Nerazzurri club at a conference organized by Il Foglio – We must try to recompose ourselves: we are pissed off, not depressed. Four games in today’s football are not as obvious as in the ’70s or’ 80s. Even the team that has nothing to say can have its say. ” And the number one in the operational management of Inter also takes the opportunity to “lock down” Inzaghi: “We are very happy with Simone. He is doing very well, he has very important growth margins. He may be among the best around, considering his age. “.

And Marotta did not fail to point out the i on the market that Inter was “forced” to at the end of last season: “There was a very strong shock, players left, except Eriksen (and it didn’t depend on him). Lukaku and Hakimi expressed their desire to go elsewhere and we had sustainability through these transfer market operations. We operated as in previous years, trying to build a competitive team, with a young and emerging coach like Inzaghi who is responding fully to our needs. We are fighting for the Scudetto, we won the Super Cup, we are in the final of the Italian Cup and we are very happy. We are very happy, we hope there are two icing on the cake. And this is due to the structures and solidity of the club. ”