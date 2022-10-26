Giuseppe Marotta reiterates the club’s line on the negotiation for the contract renewal of Milan Skriniar. The defender’s contract with Inter expires in less than 8 months and the parties will meet in the coming days to discuss figures and prospects after a turbulent summer for the persistent advances of Paris Saint-Germain, still in the window today. Before the match against Viktoria Plzen, the managing director explained the club’s ideas: “We want to get the renewal as soon as possible, he deserves it well”.

The words

–

“Skriniar can represent the present and the future of the company, I hope it will become our point of reference”, continues Marotta. With a clarification that in turn never fails when the CEO he talks about this topic: “It is clear that negotiations are made in two and decisions are made in two. I am an optimist by nature, I hope we can arrive as soon as possible to the extension, which is important for us and for everyone”. Ball in the center, the game has yet to be played.