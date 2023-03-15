The Nerazzurri manager before Porto: “The coach is doing his job well, let’s leave him alone. Lukaku expires in June in any case, he suffered like everyone else in the World Cup season”

“Absolutely not, you can’t question a coach for a game. He’s doing his job well, let’s leave him alone.” This was stated by Beppe Marotta, general manager of Inter, speaking of Simone Inzaghi a few minutes before the kick-off of the second leg of the Champions League against Porto: “It’s an important match for the present, which must be played by truly throwing heart beyond the obstacle. It’s a match where we play a lot, motivation and courage are essential components – he told Mediaset about the possibility of finding the right performance here to put the crisis behind us -. It’s important, I don’t look to the past or to the future. We have an obligation to achieve results, we ask ourselves because we are Inter. We have to honor this competition to the fullest.” See also Benzema destroys Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

LUKAKU AND SKRINIAR — When asked about Lukaku’s future, Marotta told Sky: “I stress that the loan is for one season, so on June 30, regardless of his performance, he will necessarily return to Chelsea. But I have to underline that it’s a very anomalous season, the problems we have have other teams too, I’m referring to the teams that have the players who took part in this anomalous World Cup. Lukaku hasn’t recovered well yet, not from the injury but from rediscovering that competitive form that makes him his main characteristic with his physical grandeur: in this he is not at the top or at least he is not the Lukaku seen in previous years ” . And again, on Skriniar on the bench: “Unfortunately he was stopped due to particular back problems, he hasn’t trained for 15 days. He’s not in condition”.

BROZOVIC AND LAUTARO — On Brozovic: “This year there was an anomaly in the World Cup which also affected our players. So Brozovic has been struggling with various injuries, he has never found the right psychophysical condition. He is an important player when he is okay, his recovery is a little slower but in the rest of the season he will return to what we all know”. And finally on the possibility of changing his mind with Lautaro on his maxim that flags no longer exist: “I support it because football is different from the romantic football of past years, the players are small companies that, in addition to the professional aspect, also look at the ambitions the teams have – he replied dribbling the topic -. The competition is increasingly strong and means that some players may also be attractive for the big European clubs”. See also Spezia, Gotti warns: “Empoli insidious team. Nzola? I won't take unnecessary risks."

