Giuseppe Marotta strongly confirms Simone Inzaghi. After this morning’s interview on Radio Anch’io Sport, the CEO of Inter reiterated and strengthened the concept on Rai Italia, during the ‘Casa Italia’ program: “This year we never thought of sacking Inzaghi – he said -, not even for a second. He managed to strengthen his position thanks also to the team’s performances which are the result of his technical guidance. His confirmation, expressed as a percentage, is 100%. He is and will be our coach again next year”.