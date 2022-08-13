The words of the Nerazzurri manager before Lecce-Inter: “To complete the squad we will have to find a replacement for Ranocchia”

A few minutes before the kick-off of Lecce-Inter, Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport about the race. “

“Inter have a history to defend, ambitions are the logical consequence of their palmares. We want to win, then it is premature to risk judgments also considering the open market. But our DNA is to always reach the maximum. Inzaghi? His words they are understandable, he is working on this team every day and it is normal that he thinks so.We have an obligation to guarantee both sustainability criteria and a competitive team.

There are still 15 market days left in which there may be transfers, I can certainly say that there will be no revolutions. Defender? To complete the squad we need a replacement for Ranocchia, also because we must not forget that this is an anomalous season. In the space of three months there will be 15 league matches, 6 of the Champions League, it is normal that the squad must be competitive and numerous. “.

