Beppe Marotta does not go too far: “Inter favorites in the derby? We are only at the beginning…”. Translated: calm. There is still a long way to go. The Nerazzurri CEO, among the winners of the 2023 Gentleman Award, spoke about the match against Milan on Saturday, Inter’s prospects in Serie A and also about Paul Pogba, purchased on a free transfer during his time at Juve. “I’m sorry for what happened to him. I won’t go into detail, but he is a great professional. It was an unfortunate case, Paul is a serious guy but I also say that there is lightness on the part of the players. I read in the newspapers that if he took something, it was taken involuntarily. I hope this story is a warning to many young people.”

DERBY

—

These are the words of the CEO. on the derby: “As a team we have authority, a mix of young and experienced players. Two years later, Inzaghi’s work is bearing fruit. The derby always has its charm, let’s hope it’s a good match. The dualism that exists and is historical. For the Scudetto there are always the usual ones, but Juventus, Atalanta, Lazio and Roma shouldn’t be forgotten.” Two words also on the discussions on the renewal of Federico Dimarco, also among the winners of the evening: “The right extension, he has a very strong sense of belonging. He deserves it, we will start a discussion to renew the agreement.” Chapter Lautaro, the captain: “He deserves this responsibility. He has grown a lot, we are talking about one of our true protagonists of the team. Even though he is still young, he will be able to demonstrate that he is continually improving. He is a champion”. The last line is reserved for Saudi Arabia and the Arab market. “The summer was difficult, the consequences of this phenomenon cannot yet be understood. It shocked the European market. It’s an economic advantage, yes, but it has caused European clubs to lose quality.”