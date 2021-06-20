Beppe Marotta swears loyalty to Inter and sweeps away all the rumors of his possible next farewell to the Nerazzurri club. In fact, the Nerazzurri sport CEO sent this message to Telelombardia, read live by the director Fabio Ravezzani:

“I absolutely remain. I am very optimistic about the future of Inter. I confirm the happiness of extending the contract with the club “, the words of Marotta. So, go ahead with the current management. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Marotta, Ausilio, Baccin and Samaden are ready to remain in the saddle at least until 2024. A sign of continuity, and of a future that, as confirmed by Marotta himself, looks brighter than expectations for Inter.