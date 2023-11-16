Genoa – The CEO of Inter, Giuseppe Marottatalks about his career and an episode in which he was a protagonist during his time with Sampdoria.

“The most competent president I’ve had? Zamparini, in the sense that as president he was very, very involved in football events. If it’s true that if Zamparini bought Palermo, is it also partly thanks to me? Yes, it’s a very long story. When I arrived at Sampdoria in 2001, (Zamparini, ed.) was taking over Genoa. Which represented for us Sampdoria an element of great competition, because Sampdoria was in Serie B, and the fact of having a Zamparini meant that one of the three seats to go to Serie A could be occupied by him. “I want to show you that I bought Genoa, I’ll show you”. I encouraged him to move to Palermo, an equally important place. That Palermo, if you remember, was owned by president Sensi, then owner of Roma.”