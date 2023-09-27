For ninety minutes they will be rivals, adversaries. Never enemies. Because both before and after Inter-Sassuolo tonight, Giuseppe Marotta and Giovanni Carnevali will greet each other affectionately and talk about this and that. Not only about football, but also about their families (the Sassuolo CEO was best man at the Nerazzurri CEO’s wedding), about everyday life and their interests. It has been happening like this for over 40 years, given that they met in Milan as young people, frequenting the same places and similar companies. Football brought them together even more and now, in addition to being two of the best managers that our football scene offers, they are true friends.