They could not get on the team’s charter which took off from Malpensa in the early afternoon because they were busy in the assembly of the Serie A League. And so the CEOs Beppe Marotta and Alessandro Antonello reached Porto on an EasyJet flight that took off from Malpensa and landed in Portugal just before midnight. There were practically only Nerazzurri fans on the plane who could imagine anything except the two managing directors of their favorite team sitting in the front rows. Naturally, both at the gate and during the journey there were requests for selfies and autographs, applause and chants in favor of Inter. Naturally Marotta and Antonello smiled and, with such an atmosphere, they tolerated the more than 40′ delay at the start better. Once landed, the executives reached the team hotel where President Zhang dined with Inzaghi’s men. The Inter number one was also on the pitch to reconnoiter the players and spoke to some of the Nerazzurri, especially Lukaku.