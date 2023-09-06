Uno is at the umpteenth season of a career that began at Varese, way back in 1976, and which so far has given him great satisfaction. The other is back from his first brilliant summer transfer market as ad, a position he has held for less than a year. Giuseppe Marotta and Giorgio Furlani belong to two different generations, but experience the approach to the derby on 16 September with the same tension. The pressure of the transfer campaign has disappeared and both have the desire to win a victory to detach the “cousins”, to confirm themselves in first place in the standings with full points. It won’t be a “normal” derby for either of them.