The president of the table of the Investigation Commission on the Koldo case has suspended the session for ten minutes due to the Faults on the part of the former socialist ministerwho has not respected the word shift of María Mar Caballero, of UPN. The spokeswoman of the Socialists in the Madrid Parliament, who has decided not to declare before the questions of the senators, has lost the papers when asked about their failures in the memory About his contacts with Aldama.

The continuous interruptions of Reyes Maroto have caused the anger of Eloy Suárez, president of the Commission table, who has had to stop Maroto’s comments shouting from «You want to shut up!», Suspending the session until the ex -minister” calms. “

Less than five minutes later the session has begun again, although the dynamic has been similar: questions from the senators and silence by Reyes Maroto. One of the main reproaches to the non -statement that has been made has been by Ángel Pelayo Gordillo, Vox senator, who saw this as loss of time and respect «To all senators and camera staff». Also, the Vox senator has wondered what would have happened if in a investigation commission did not declare the PP or Vox, answering his own question: «They would be fired streets». Finally, he has warned both the former minister and the PSOE who will not be “free” for this. “He assured them no,” he said.

While Maroto continued in silence with a half chulesca smile, the socialist senator José Antonio Valbuena has begun his turn of speech, showing support to his partner’s decision not to declare and without asking any question to the spokeswoman. As if that were not enough, the socialist senator has taken the opportunity to attack the popular, remembering “the protocols of shame” in the residences of the elderly in Madrid and the cases of corruption of the PP, “being the only party convicted of corruption».









Finally, the popular senator Alfonso Carlos Serrano, during his turn, has been glad that Maroto finds himself something “better than the rabos of pass” for memory: “UCO reports». “That makes memory come out, to recover memory,” he told the former minister, “and as he has recovered memory, instead of saying what he remembers he has opted for silence.” After this, he has asked his questions, knowing the future answers of Reyes Maroto. “Has I remember how Aldama met?” Has the popular one asked, without receiving an answer. After this lack of comments, the senator has continued asking, trying to get explanations.

The popular has finally managed to break the silence by Reyes Maroto, who has insisted to Serrano to get the “act” of the last session of the commission to talk about the messages that Aldama received. The senator recalled the UCO reports after this. Maroto’s silence, after this short response, has returned, and left different moments in which both the popular senator and the former minister laughed while he asked him to respond because it was seen that he had «desire»To do it. Finally, Serrano has recriminated that Reyes Maroto is silent “what he knows” and wonders why he has decided “pass this embarrassment“In the Senate Research Commission with this” complicit silence, “this has caused the former minister to break her silence again, remembering that she answered” all questions “in the past. Again, and with the hope of answers, the senator has asked if he remembered meetings or messages with Aldama, receiving only silence. Finally, the session of the Investigation Commission on the Koldo case has ended with a ten minutes suspension, many questions, and generalized silence by Reyes Maroto.