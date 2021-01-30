The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said this Saturday in an interview with Onda Cero that next Easter “may be” the date for the restart of national trips “if security conditions are met.” Although for this it is also key that the vaccination processes be accelerated.

«The horizon is difficult to foresee. For us, Easter can be the restart of national trips if the security conditions are met, ”Reyes Maroto pointed out.

This, although some autonomous communities, such as Castilla y León, have approved a perimeter closure that will last until the end of the current state of alarm, which will take place on May 9.

On the other hand, given the new restrictions imposed by countries around the world due to the worsening situation of the pandemic and its impact on tourism, the minister has assured that when mobility recovers internationally, Spain will be well positioned as a destination tourist. Thus, he insisted that “Spain continues to be, along with Italy, the preferred country to travel.”

In addition, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has valued as a success to have included tourism for the first time as one of the main lines of Spanish foreign policy, according to the Foreign Action Strategy for 2021-2024 approved by the Council of Ministers and sent to the Congress of Deputies this week the Government.