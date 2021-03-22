There are many French who are arriving in Madrid fleeing the restrictions and confinements of their cities of origin and the Germans who have landed in recent days in the Balearic Islands after the archipelago has left the danger zone and quarantine is no longer required. go back to Germany. This has caused a curious situation, since Spaniards have not been able to leave their autonomous community on the San José bridge, nor will they be able to do so at Easter, but the country can receive foreigners who want to spend their vacations here.

The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, justified in an informative breakfast of Europa Press this situation in which foreigners “come with PCR and that cannot be guaranteed on trips to the Peninsula.” Thus, it recognizes that “there is no control capacity” for domestic trips, while as “80% of international ones” arrive by plane, it is “easier” to establish health controls of this type.

“We have common protocols within the European Union that allow mobility between countries. Germans who arrive in Spain come with a negative PCR, so there is an element of security in this displacement », explains the minister. The problem is that Spaniards cannot travel to any other community or any other country because the borders of their autonomous communities are completely closed, even if they prove a negative PCR.

“Tourism is being promoted within the community,” the minister tried to explain, recognizing that at this time “we do not have the capacity to control” to allow inter-peninsular movements. The aim is that although Easter has been lost for the tourism sector, the summer will bring about the “reactivation” of travel.

The minister explained that just as last summer the tourist campaign focused on the domestic traveler, this year the mobility of “our residents” will also be “important”. “This summer there are better conditions than last because we have a health passport and vaccination will advance to move with guarantees,” he said.

Even so, Maroto recognized that ours is an international destination and that national tourists are not enough. He explained that this year will be a “transition” year and that the goal is for half as many tourists to arrive than in 2019, that is, about 40 million people. A figure very far from what was achieved in 2020, which was only 19 million, 77% less than in 2019. For 2022 the minister predicts the “total recovery of the sector in level of activity and quality.”

Health passport



In addition, the minister assured that Spain wants to be a pioneer in the use of the health passport and is working to make it available in summer because “it will facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU.”

He explained that this initiative “allows us to be hopeful and optimistic” about the restart of safe trips, both national and international, in the coming months. But he claimed that the pandemic should not be an “excuse” to return to the mass tourism model of the past, but that “diversification is success.”

For this reason, it considers that the European recovery funds are “a unique opportunity” to recover the economy and undertake the pending transformations of the tourism model to remain competitive. The plan to modernize the sector devised by the Government is endowed with 3,400 million euros.

Imserso trips, in October



The minister recalled that work is being done to accelerate the reactivation of the mobility of the elderly and is confident that the Imserso travel program can be resumed in October. He assured that the planned calendar is for these trips to begin to be marketed in September so that in October the elderly begin to travel.

“The elderly population has not only been the population most at risk, but at the moment it is the one that perhaps needs more affection and more encouragement when it comes to traveling. They are the first to be vaccinated and therefore the security conditions are in place for our elders to start traveling, “explained the minister.