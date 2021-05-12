The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, confirmed this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Congress that the Volkswagen factory in Landaben (Navarra) will manufacture an electric vehicle. The answer comes after the UPN deputy Sergio Sayas urged him to explain how the European reactivation funds were going to get to the industry of the provincial community. Maroto has assured that Navarra “will have an electric car” and has affirmed that they maintain a dialogue with both the Regional Executive and with businessmen to find out how to channel aid.

The Pamplona plant is part of the Volkswagen group’s plans to create one of its electric car manufacturing centers in Spain. The German giant has commissioned its subsidiary Seat to develop the most economical battery-powered model in its range, which the Spanish brand wants to start manufacturing at its facilities in Martorell (Barcelona) from 2025, after an adaptation of around 2,400 millions of euros.

The intention is that this vehicle, sharing the same platform, be assembled for different brands of the group: from Seat itself to Volkswagen, through Skoda. And it would be in that case that the Navarra plant would come into play, although the German consortium intends that this order be accompanied by a reconversion of the entire automotive sector and includes a battery cell factory in Spain, in whose project the Ministry is working of Industry.

In Congress, Sayas has expressed his concern about the destination of European funds, while he has accused the Executive of “a lot of talk but little commitment”, considering that the PSOE “sells more smoke than reality.” In fact, he regretted that the president of Navarra, María Chivite, said that a battery cell factory was going to be manufactured, which would eventually be located in Álava, while Navarra was going to keep the battery assembly plant, a process that manufacturers advocate that they have to be close to vehicle plants. This project would involve 70 million euros of investment.

Sayas attributes this situation to the fact that the Government “understands better with its nationalist partners than with Chivite”, thus “turning its back” on Navarrese, despite the growth of unemployment in this community.