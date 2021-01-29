The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, this Thursday in Congress. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL / Europa Press

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, tries that the change in the US presidency implies a change in trade relations with Europe that favor Spanish interests. Thus, he has urged by letter to Valdis Dombrovskis, the vice president of the European Commission, to initiate talks with the new government of Joe Biden to suspend two measures that harm Spanish companies: the Helms-Burton law, which prevents investment in Cuba, and the tariffs on exports of certain Spanish products that were lifted in October 2019 due to the conflict over state aid to Boeing and Airbus. He also asks the commissioner to put at the top of the agenda the dialogue on the tax on digital services, the so-called Google tax, which the US does not see with good eyes because it affects large technology companies, many of them American.

In the letter, to which EL PAÍS has had access, Maroto expresses his confidence that “the new US administration will be ready in the coming days to resume dialogue with the EU” and underlines that “restoring mutual trust” is the main objective of trade policy. On this basis, Maroto affirms that “we need to identify areas that require immediate action” and “confront the problems that have resulted in an unfortunate dynamic of mutual recrimination and harmful measures of the type ruin the neighbor”.

Maroto points to “four axes” on which efforts should be “focused.” In the first place, it calls for the resolution of “commercial disputes”, which “would send a message of confidence to the private sector, which demands a negotiated solution”. At this point, he asks Dombrovskis to “intensify contacts for the negotiation of a balanced and mutually beneficial settlement” of the conflict related to state aid to Boeing and Airbus, which led to the US imposing tariffs on a long list of European products and Spaniards in October 2019, which weighs on Spanish exports of olive oil or wine. The World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed with the US by considering that the EU illegally helped Airbus, for which it authorized the US to impose tariffs on European products worth 6.9 billion. Spain was affected mainly in some food products, such as olive oil, wine or cheese. In the other sense, the WHO also authorizes the EU to raise tariffs for US aid to Boeing. “Set a date for completion [de las “medidas de represalia actualmente en vigor”] It would give us the credibility we need to relaunch our bilateral economic and trade relations, ”he says.

Maroto also calls for “rebalancing” the measures in steel and aluminum and mentions “the issue of the digital rate”, known as Google rate, that taxes the services of certain technology companies. The rate came into force in Spain a few days ago, but with the commitment that Spain will adhere to the rate resulting from the efforts carried out by international organizations such as the OECD to implement this tax on a global scale. So far those efforts have been unsuccessful, largely because of US opposition to the levy, which affects the mostly American internet giants. Finally, he asks the vice president of the Commission for his “help” on the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Spanish table olives.

The minister adds at the end a thanks in advance for the support that Dombrovskis can give to “the diplomatic efforts of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign and Security policy” [el español Josep Borrell] relative to the American standard known as Helms-Burton ”. This rule, says Maroto, “is seriously affecting some of our most important companies in the tourism sector.” The rule provides sanctions for companies around the world that make investments in Cuba and particularly harms some Spanish hotel companies, such as the Meliá group. Although the aforementioned law dates from the 1990s, it was reactivated under the mandate of Donald Trump, which opened the door for Cuban individuals and companies to claim compensation for the assets that were confiscated by the Fidel Castro regime. The Majorcan hotel chains Meliá and Iberostar are the two most affected by the tightening of the embargo on the Caribbean country.

The following axes that Maroto emphasizes are “cooperation” in matters of the economy of the future, where he is committed to “working together” in the regulation of new renewable technologies; the push for the “much-needed reform of the multilateral trading system” (he refers to the remodeling of the WTO, stalled by Trump’s de facto withdrawal from the body); and the “coordinated response” to the pandemic, “to avoid unnecessary trade distortions.”