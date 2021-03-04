The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, during her speech at the presentation of the Solytur report. Rodrigo JimÈnez / EFE

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, insisted this Thursday on the importance of the implementation of the health passport to help reactivate mobility and tourism, at least at the European level, before summer. To do this, the department promotes an interministerial commission and hopes that it will be approved as soon as possible. In addition, it has announced the launch of a pilot program to test the operation of the certificate. “Each country has to adapt the regulations and the application so that everything works,” said Maroto at the closing of the presentation of the SolyTur report, a study on the competitiveness of Spanish sun and beach destinations, powered by Exceltur.

This test prior to the implementation of the covid certificate in the EU must be carried out by most countries to test its operation and correct deficiencies with a view to the implementation of a community tool. Spain, Maroto said, wants to be a pioneer in this regard and is pushing for the community agreement to arrive as soon as possible. “We want to be pioneers and we are one of the most active defenders of the creation of the digital health passport, which should facilitate international mobility,” he added in the presentation of the report.

The pilot program still does not have a start date (“we are still working on it”, assured Maroto) and the locations where it will take place have not yet been specified. Despite this, the minister has not ruled out that there are locations on the Peninsula, in addition to some on the islands. On the other hand, he also recalled the creation of the interministerial commission to be prepared when the long-awaited recovery of tourism arrives. “We want to have all kinds of tools to reactivate mobility,” insisted the Minister of Tourism, partly thanks to the vaccination process. To which he added: “All this allows us to have a horizon and hope to be more optimistic about the resumption of international travel.”

The importance of the coast

These words have come at the close of the presentation of a study on the 15 main destinations for sun and beach tourism in Spain. An analysis that highlights the importance of coastal destinations, which generated 108,000 million euros of economic contribution and 1.6 million jobs in the country in 2019. This means that that year, more than two thirds of the tourism GDP of the country and 62% of the jobs depended on these destinations, according to the SolyTur Competitiveness Monitor, presented this Thursday in Madrid.

At the opening of the day, José Luis Zoreda, vice president of the lobby tourism, has insisted on the need for the productive fabric of the sector to receive direct aid. “Tourism needs a specific powerful plan. Easter will not be the beginning of the reactivation and many companies need support to reach the first rays of light ”, assured Zoreda, who has thanked the work of the department headed by Maroto in promoting the health passport. For his part, Gabriel Escarrer, executive director of Meliá, has placed his hopes on the tourism industry in the measures that will be included in the plan announced a week ago by Pedro Sánchez: “We hope that it will materialize in the next few days and that they will be mostly direct transfers to lost fund ”.

The sector has given up Holy Week for weeks, although the agreements of the autonomous communities this Wednesday to close their territories on the perimeter have been the last straw for those who had any minimal hope. “Now what we cannot afford is to lose the summer again. And for this we must accelerate vaccination, the European health certificate, agreements with markets such as the United Kingdom, extend the ERTE and that there be direct aid ”, has enumerated the vice president of Exceltur. He has also referred to the rescue plan: “We hope that the determined support of our Administrations will arrive before it is too late.” Minister Maroto has assured that it will be approved by the Council of Ministers “very soon.”

Regarding the results of the monitor, Adeje (Tenerife), Calviá (Mallorca) and Benidorm (Alicante) have been the best valued at a general level among the 15 destinations analyzed. Among the indicators is the enhancement of the coast as a tourist product, the diversification of the offer, accommodation, transport infrastructures and public safety.

The report also highlights that in recent years urban and inland tourism has experienced strong growth. Despite this, the sun and beaches continue to be the fundamental leg of the industry for Spain: they accumulate 65% of the tourist demand and account for 63% of the hotel supply. In fact, 17 of the 20 urban and holiday destinations with the most hotel overnight stays are on the Mediterranean coast and the islands. 75% of total foreign demand is concentrated precisely in these areas, more than half during the summer months (except in the Canary Islands, where it is distributed more evenly over time).

Air connectivity and European funds

The connectivity by road, sea and air is one of the strengths of the sun and beach destinations in Spain. Although it is true that the coronavirus crisis has deteriorated links by plane, since the supply of tickets has been greatly reduced due to the onslaught of the pandemic. Despite this, 14 of the 20 largest airports in Spain are on the Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, something basic for tourism, since more than 8 out of 10 tourists arrived in these areas by plane.

The European funds have been another of the great subjects that has been approached during the day. Zoreda has stressed the need for more funds to be concentrated in the tourism sector, given its weight on the economy (it generated more than 12% of Spanish GDP in 2019). Óscar Perelli, director of the body’s study area, highlighted the opportunity that public injection represents to improve the position of Spanish destinations: “A decided tourist policy must be put in place in favor of reinforcing competitiveness.”

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, has highlighted the Government’s effort to support the sector. And he has ensured that there will be an important part of the funds for this industry. Despite this, Zoreda has requested a greater effort. “The ministry should set out a roadmap for this transformation and for this positioning. The largest number of funds should be concentrated in sun and beach destinations ”, he claimed.