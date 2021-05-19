Maros Sefcovic (Bratislava, Slovakia, 1966), vice president of the European Commission for Institutional Relations and Prospects, attends this newspaper after wrapping up the premiere in Spain of the Battery Academy with his presence. It is the training spearhead with which the European Union wants to establish its leadership role in this core element of the new mobility. The also former Energy Commissioner and responsible for the European Battery Alliance highlights the enormous industrial possibilities that recycling offers. He also highlights that Spain “has all the ingredients to be successful in electromobility”, after learning about the five Spanish projects of the Battchain consortium, which cover everything from the manufacture of batteries to the production of electric vehicles, and are eligible for European funds.

-What will the EBA250 Battery Academy mean for Spain? Is there a risk of losing jobs if there is no training reconversion?

-We have to put it in the frame of a large image. We must ensure that Europe is the continent where the world’s most sustainable cars are produced. We are currently the number one investment destination for batteries, with more than 60,000 million euros a year. It is three times more than China. Despite the Covid crisis, 2020 was the year of electromobility in Europe. More electrics were sold (counting plug-ins) than in China: 1.5 million cars. Also more than in the United States, where 300,000 were sold. There is great interest from investors. There is huge buyer interest in batteries. We often see announcements of alliances between large manufacturers, such as Volkswagen or BMW with suppliers. But there are two great challenges. One is human resources, having a prepared workforce. And the second, critical, raw materials. That is why I give a great welcome to the EBA Academy, which will train 150,000 people in the coming years. Again to put in perspective, in 2025 the industry will need 800,000 people to work in these new businesses, which will generate a market of 250,000 million a year. We need training because simply producing electric vehicles is a different job than assembling combustion vehicles. The mechanics are different, the engineering is different, the skills are different, the software of course. The auto industry itself is investing heavily in training its people. But when it comes to the battery industry, it is a new branch that we are creating in Europe. The question is what kind of quality job it will be. There is a great demand in the market for these experts and they will be jobs with high purchasing power, which is good for the regions where these factories are based.

-Producing electrical requires less employment. Will an electrical industry be a smaller industry?

-The components of a thermal car are measured by the hundreds; on an electric, by the dozen. That does not mean that there will be a reduction in jobs, because new skills will be needed. The cars will be simpler, but the software will be more complex. Battery production will be more important. It will take an industry that recycles batteries, and not only cars, but also smartphones that we have at home and no longer work. Only with the cobalt contained in old telephones, four million batteries can be built in Europe. That will be one of the obligations that the future European battery regulation will contemplate.

-Can Spain regain ground? In France or Germany there are very advanced projects and here, for now, only announcements …

-Spain has unique characteristics to be successful. There is a great interest from the industry, but also a very strong institutional support. Spain is the second largest vehicle manufacturer in Europe. There is a highly experienced and talented workforce, there are also management and leadership skills… I have visited many facilities and I have seen that there are highly qualified engineers in Spain. And there is another advantage as well: the energy mix is ​​very good. Up to 75% of the energy is renewable. That will be a competitive advantage if the battery regulation on the table passes. The batteries will have a digital passport with the carbon footprint of their manufacture. It will be a very important piece of information, along with the raw materials, where they come from and if they are recycled. That puts Spain in a very good position, including raw materials, such as lithium. Yesterday – Tuesday – I was in Portugal where there are also deposits and the first lithium refining facility in Europe is under discussion, which will be in the Iberian Peninsula. Spain has all the ingredients to be successful in electromobility as it is already successful in vehicle manufacturing.

Maros Sefcovic / Belen Diaz

-How many battery factories does Europe, and Spain, need to be self-sufficient?

-We currently have about 70 projects under construction, of which 15 are potentially future giga factories. By 2025 these gigafactories will produce batteries for between six and eight million vehicles a year, with 480 gWh. Spain has plans to have five million electric vehicles circulating by 2030. If you look at the strategies of Volkswagen, Volvo and other big European manufacturers, they are all shifting totally or mostly towards electromobility. In 2025 we will be able to satisfy a large part of the demand for the production of vehicles. And maybe start exporting. I believe that Spain with its plan will be part of this success. From what we have heard from investors we could consider 75 GWh of battery production by 2030. That would mean 3 to 4 gigafactories. That is the expected demand for 2030.

-When will European funds begin to arrive to projects such as that of the Seat and Iberdrola gigafactory?

-Right now we are receiving recovery and resilience projects from the member states. The European Commission, together with the members, is evaluating the key parameters agreed collectively, such as that at least 37% go to climate-related projects, more than 20% to digitization … In the case of Spain, these two criteria have been exceeded , so the Spanish plan is strong. There is of course also an important part of renovations. The expectations here is that this phase concludes in one or two months. There will be a joint announcement that the plan is approved. In between, the European Commission is working closely with the States to finalize the decision on own resources. The States have to approve this process so that the Commission can go to the financial markets and obtain the funds for the recovery plans. We want to get the funds before summer break, in June or July. I hope that the first transfers can start to flow to the Member States probably in September.

-When could the European regulations on batteries be approved?

-We are working very hard, and I must say that the Portuguese presidency is doing an excellent job. Our expectation is that it will be approved by the end of next year at the latest. The great take-off of battery manufacturing in Europe will do so in accordance with this new regulation. This framework that we bring to the table has the potential to be a global sustainability standard for the battery industry. We must not compete only on price, we must compete in contributing to the protection of the environment and against climate change. An ethical and environmental approach must prevail. I am very optimistic that it will be approved next year.

-How can European industry protect itself from a competition that has been more developed so far, such as the Asian one?

-We are open to investors. Taking a look at the big investments in battery factories in Europe, Tesla in Germany, LG in Poland, CATL and Chinese companies in Germany … We are absolutely open to investors. But at the same time we warn that European regulations must be complied with.

-In Spain and Portugal there are lithium deposits. Is this metal the new oil? I ask if the commitment to electricity is not only environmental but also geostrategic …

-The main reason for electromobility is environmental. Transportation has an impact not only on CO2 but also on pollution. There are too many pollution deaths every year. 400,000 people die prematurely from air pollution. That alone puts us in the direction of electromobility. That is why regulations are increasingly restrictive and mayors across Europe are restricting vehicle access to city centers. With regard to lithium and other critical matters, we are prospecting what we have in Europe. If all the projects work properly, in 2025 we will be able to cover 80% of the demand. Clearly the transition does not pivot on our domestic materials, but we are in this transformation and of course we will look at what we have at home.

-Apart from lithium, China controls 80% of rare earth extraction. Is recycling the way to compensate for this?

-We have to work with the concept of urban mining. It is a concept in which we are going to invest a lot of money in research and development. The battery association foresees 900 million in battery-related research, with part of it going to industrially scale up battery recycling. It is not easy: if you want to recycle, for example, that mobile phone, you have to industrially conceive how you are going to dismantle it, just as its construction was industrially conceived. I think we are recycling between 15 and 25%. And only 1% is rare earths because there is simply not enough industrialization. There is great potential when there are thousands of vehicles with thousands of batteries on the roads for industrial extraction and secondary use of materials in Europe.

-Do you support the establishment of a specific date for the prohibition of diesel or gasoline cars?

-Each country has different approaches to this situation. Public opinion and the markets are often excellent judges. Some countries want clear dates for the ban, in other cases it is the companies themselves that set their own dates on when they will start producing only electric vehicles … I am not going to say which one works best because all of this is happening within the framework that the EU is agreeing to. for the new emission standards. We must not forget that there are different starting positions in Western and Eastern Europe. I believe that we can trust the industry, companies and national governments to make these decisions.