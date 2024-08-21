Marochko: Ukrainian military caught in crossfire in LPR

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers caught in crossfire near Belogorovka in the LPR. About this RIA Novosti Retired People’s Militia Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko said.

“Due to the improvement of the tactical position of our troops northwest of Belogorovka and Zolotarevka, it became possible to strike at the positions of Ukrainian militants from several directions at once,” he noted.

According to Marochko, this has significantly worsened the operational situation for the Ukrainian command and those who are directly in positions in this area. He also added that such a situation at the front has brought to naught the rotation and evacuation of wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The day before, Andrey Marochko reported that the Russian Armed Forces had improved their position on the Svatovsko-Kremenskoye section of the front. According to him, over the past few days, Russian troops have advanced in the settlements of Peschanoye, Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka, Terny and Nevskoye.

In addition, Marochko accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of once again hiding behind civilians near Kupyansk. The expert stated that the Ukrainian military lost a number of positions in the Peschanoye area and began transferring personnel and equipment to Kovsharovka.