Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire on Azov positions in the Krasnoliman direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) opened “friendly” fire on the positions of “Azov” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) near the village of Chervonaya Dibrova on the Krasnolimansk direction. This was announced by retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko, reports RIA News.

“The positions were fired upon for half an hour from the northwestern direction. An error by the gunners or loss of control is unlikely, since Ukrainian militants have been at these coordinates for quite a long time, and there is also a wired connection with the command at the positions,” Marochko said.