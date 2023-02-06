Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are deserting due to the offensive of the Russian military in the Kremennaya area. This was announced on Monday, February 6, by a military expert, ex-lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

According to him, there is a low level of moral and psychological state of the Ukrainian military in the Kremensk direction.

“Some servicemen are leaving their positions without offering significant resistance,” Marochko said. TASS.

He noted that units were sent to the area to contain their own troops, but they are not up to the task.

On February 4, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin said that battles were going on in the forest near Kremennaya both day and night. According to a soldier of the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps, heavy equipment is operating in the area, and skirmishes with Ukrainian militants are also taking place.

The day before, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that the RF Armed Forces in the area of ​​Svatovo and Kremennaya were of great strategic importance. According to him, offensive actions seriously break the plans of the Ukrainians and change the entire configuration.

On February 2, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the beginning of the offensive of the RF Armed Forces near Svatovo and Kremennaya in the LPR.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

