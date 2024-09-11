Marochko reported the transfer of Azov fighters to Kupyansk

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR) Andrei Marochko reported that the number of fighters of the Azov Brigade is increasing on the line of combat contact near Kupyansk (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). He told RIA Novostithat the number of nationalists has increased by one and a half times compared to the previous week.

“During the monitoring of the situation in the Kupyansk direction and the Svatovsko-Kremensk area, units of the 12th special forces brigade “Azov” were recorded,” Marochko specified.

A military expert admitted that Ukrainian fighters could have been sent to reinforce the problematic areas of the front for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, Marochko said that the command of the Ukrainian army is forging documents for foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.