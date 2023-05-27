The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) switched to mobile defense in the Luhansk direction. This was stated by a retired lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic, military expert Andriy Marochko on May 27.

Maneuverable defense is a type of combat action, the purpose of which is to gain time. As a rule, one side draws the other into several battles, where defensive lines are marked in advance. In the same place, the enemy arranges counterattacks. Typically, such a scheme is used when there is a lack of forces and means for conducting positional defense.

“In some areas of the terrain, the armed formations of Ukraine are trying to probe our weak points <…>, but this does not cause any concern. Everything is in normal mode. Our servicemen are in control of the situation,” he said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, on May 26, Marochko said that due to prolonged rains, the Ukrainian army is experiencing difficulties in supplying ammunition to its positions in the Donbass. Also, the weather conditions are failing the artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as rain prevents the use of drones for reconnaissance and fire adjustment.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.