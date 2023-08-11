The Security Service of Ukraine has stepped up its work in the Kupyansk sector due to the noticeable advance of Russian troops there. On August 11, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR Andrey Marochko told RIA Novosti.

“In the settlement of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region, – Ed.) and its environs, there is an increase in the work of the SBU. Measures to check documents of civilians have been strengthened, punitive measures have been tightened against private enterprises that refuse to export equipment and products,” Marochko said.

According to him, the local population notices how a large number of people in civilian uniforms arrive, and, according to observations, they are conducting intelligence activities there.

Earlier, on August 10, Andrei Marochko reported that Russian troops had improved their position in the Kupyansk direction. Since the beginning of the week, the Russian Armed Forces have been able to occupy 20 enemy strongholds and 15 observation posts.

Earlier, Marochko reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering losses of up to 80% in personnel and equipment. He also noted that the attacks on the Svatovsky, Kupyansky and Kremensky sectors of the front were especially unsuccessful due to incorrect orders from the authorities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

