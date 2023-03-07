The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is strengthening the grouping of its troops in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to prevent its complete encirclement by Russian forces. This was announced on Tuesday, March 7, by retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

“The command of the armed formations of Ukraine is trying to prevent the complete encirclement of Artemivsk,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

According to the lieutenant colonel, Russian intelligence has noted the transfer of units to the west of the city.

“Positions in the area of ​​supply roads have been strengthened,” he added.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine increased artillery fire on Russian servicemen from the Chasov Yar area, he concluded.

A day earlier, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny, spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and strengthening positions in Artemovsk. He was supported by the commander of the ground forces Alexander Syrsky.

Observers of The New York Times, in turn, reported that the Kyiv authorities began to prepare Ukrainians for the surrender of Artemovsk. The interlocutors of the publication pointed to the isolation of the city from vital supply routes and the gradual encirclement of Artemovsk by Russian forces.

In an interview with Izvestia, political scientist Yuriy Svetov said that disagreements between the political and military leadership of Ukraine over the defense of the city are reflected in the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

