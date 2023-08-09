The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) suffer losses of up to 80% in personnel and equipment. On August 9, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR, retired Andrey Marochko, reports this in his Telegram channel.

“Assault detachments are more involved in the so-called meat assaults, where losses sometimes reach up to 80% in personnel and equipment. Based on the objective control data, in our area of ​​responsibility, the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian troops has significantly decreased since the start of the so-called counteroffensive,” Marochko writes.

The lieutenant colonel believes that the Ukrainian command is giving incorrect orders, which are unrealistic and thus increase losses. He also noted that the attacks on the Svatovsky, Kupyansky and Kremensky sectors of the front were especially unsuccessful.

Earlier, on August 8, it was reported that Russian forces took more advantageous positions in the Kharkiv region during the offensive. In addition, nine attacks and counterattacks by units of the 25th airborne, 14th, 32nd, 67th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) were successfully repelled in the areas of the settlements of Novoselovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Sinkovka of the Kharkov region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.