During the week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost 4,000 servicemen in the special operation zone. This was announced on April 24 by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko, citing Russian intelligence data.

“Over the past week, the irretrievable losses of Ukrainian militants along the entire line of contact amounted to more than 4 thousand people, of which only 10% were officially recognized, the rest are missing,” Marochko quotes TASS.

According to him, the relatives of the dead Ukrainian servicemen are forced to ask for help from the Ombudsmen of the LPR and DPR in order to find out objective information.

German magazine correspondent Der Spiegel On April 22, Eckhard Klein announced that in the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already lost a large number of fighters killed or wounded, but did not give the exact figure.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

