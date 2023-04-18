Giancarlo Moroccoa former Juventus player, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport after the match between Rome and Udinese. His words about Paulo Dybala caused discussion: “When there is it makes a constant mistake. He comes to take the ball in his own half and becomes there damage to the team. He is the best in our league in the last 20 metres, he has to play only there otherwise he annoys the midfielders“. The Argentinian missed the match against the Friulians due to muscle fatigue, but will be there on Thursday against Feyenoord.