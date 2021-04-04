The Seprona branch of the Guardia Civil has arrested a Swedish woman in connection with the recent fire next to the Maro watchtower.

The 50-year-old woman, who lives in a small dwelling next to where the fire started, confessed to the police that she had lit a bonfire to burn cuttings and that flames had spread to the nearby mountain shrubs and trees.

The fire, started by one person but taking 60 to put it out, consumed around four hectares before it was finally put out.

Five people had to be evacuated from nearby homes, or who had simply been in the area at the time, while another five people and a dog had to be lifted off a beach below the fire by a Guardia Civil launch.

Infoca points out that you cannot light a bonfire in the countryside, even if it is on your land, without written permission from the fire services via your local town hall. Furthermore, you certainly shouldn’t light one, even with permission, if it is windy and or you do not have an abundant water supply to hand.

(News: Maro, Nerja, Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Andalucia)