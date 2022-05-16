Veracruz.- Before a fugitive yearMarlon Botas, alleged femicide of Monstserrat Bendimes Roldán reappears in a video asking the Veracruz authorities to release his parents and that this will help explain what happened on April 17, 2017.

The events occurred on the aforementioned date when Marlon visited his then-girlfriend Montserratin Boca del Rio, Veracruzafter returning from Houston, Texas, where he was vaccinated with his family against Covid-19.

Violent events were recorded during the visit, according to reports from that time they indicate that allegedly Marlon beat up the young woman leaving her with fractures in her neck, arms and a head injury that caused her brain deathUnfortunately, on April 23, she was disconnected and declared dead.

Faced with this unfortunate fact, the parents of the alleged femicide They took care of transferring Montserrat to a hospital without fully informing her family, as well as helping her son escape, to whom the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office offered a reward of 250,000 pesos for his location and capture.

One month after, Marlon’s parents were arrested in Mexico City for the alleged crime of cover-up in the escape, they are Jorge Ignacio “N” and Diana Elizabeth “N”, both have refused to collaborate to give more information about the whereabouts of their son.

Currently Image Group released a video that was sent anonymously where Marlon Boots says he is innocent and that what happened to Montserrat was an accident so he asks that his parents be released and thus explain what really happened.

“What the Prosecutor’s Office points out as femicide It was an unfortunate accident and it is nothing close to what is said on networks or in the file.

In view of the reappearance of the alleged femicidethe feminist collective Brujas del Mar, described this as “a mockery in every sense”.