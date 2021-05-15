Since we are 40 years after the death of Bob Marley, there is a product that can act as spin-off Tribute: we are talking about an alfajor on a fine mattress of herbs. Never more appropriate.

Welcome to alfajor Marley It was given to him a year ago by our exalted taster of the field and the like. In their social networks, on June 23, 2020, Facundo Calabró He posted: “Without the cannabis leaf in its packaging, but with the formula intact, the famous Marley alfajor arrived in Argentina.”

The usual Orthodox appeared with their sleepy crossroads: “Trial by fire: how much richer than the Captain of space ??” The tabletop sociologists were not far behind: “You have to try the alfajores from Mendoza !! “. The 140-character skeptic: “The best Uruguayans are the Punta Ballena”. And the conservatives: “Hold the Guaymallén of fruit.”

They are not “crazy” alfajores. They don’t have marijuana. The slogan is clear: “alfajor bajonero”. I mean, for later.

“His stroke of sweetness can be cloying,” says Daniel Balvedere, the world’s first alfajorero critic.

Uruguay legalized the production and sale of recreational cannabis in 2013. When it became the first country in the world to authorize it, they say that it took on a rather daring challenge: to dispute the business with the drug traffickers.

Beneath these noble intentions, it also facilitated the imagination so that a modest alfajor would be on everyone’s lips. In fact, the Marley was born in 2010, when Uruguay just installed the debate on legalization.

Work of an enlightened called Pablo Frioni, based in Montevideo. He does know what the expression means: “He painted the slump” (Nor mommy, nothing to do with true the depre, but with a Rastafarian appetite that can start after smoking a joint).

Dr. Alberto Cormillot, with good reason, would say that “Eat from the downturn” fattens like a kilo of bacon.

Bob Marley, icon of reggae, Rastafarian faith and marijuana use, inspired alfajores. AFP photo

We need to speak urgently with Daniel Balvedere, blog author losalfajores.blogspot.com Y the world’s first alfajorero critic.

“At the time I tried the Marley gingerbread in its Uruguayan version and although I cannot attest to its low characteristics, I can say that I liked them very much although, without a doubt, they are not suitable for demanding palates”.

-That’s a title.

-It is that its hit of sweetness is intense and in some cases it can become cloying. They are not for everyone, it can alienate certain palates. The Marley seeks to fill and replace even a lunch.

Regarding the Argent version, Balvedere tried both the white and the black and believes that they moved “Very good the characteristics of the Uruguayan original.”

Above all, the presence of the bathroom on both sides of the cookies stands out, something that here, obviously, is not common. “They are still very sweet for those looking for something more intermediate in flavor, but they go well with coffee. I prefer black”.

Like few others, this sweet entered a kind of permanent avant-garde. It is seen that there is a need to extreme the passion for novelty, experimenting, investigating variants. Everything works as long as the future alfajoril it reaches us as soon as possible.

We tried a black one to find out what we are talking about … Delicious. A Marley is a pot of dulce de leche. Diabetics, abstain.

It was created in 2010, when Uruguay installed the debate on the legalization of marijuana.

Until last year, when it began to be manufactured here, the Marley alfajor was something like the souvenir more mischievous of the return in Buquebús.

On Buena Morfa Social Club, with 73 thousand members on Facebook, they recommend it poetically: “The catchy reggae melody that this beauty exhales when bitten, surprises, cheers, dances and even sings to you one of the dark-haired protagonist of this bajonero alfajor …”

Have we stolen Gardel, Natalia Oreiro and now Alfajor Marley?

The “writers of the Argentine reviente” are not strangers to the phenomenon. Enzo Maqueira, author of electronicsHe spends the infinite quarantine saying: “I had soup and Marley gingerbread for lunch. Good for my mental health, bad for my body. But how rich it is, by God ”.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Marley bajoneros alfajores

The Marley packaging arrived in our country with a restriction that consisted in removing the telltale cannabis leaf. Part of the license acquired by our compatriots, it is seen that it includes the low profile. One of those responsible at the local level prefers that his first and last name not appear. Neither is the nickname. “What matters is the alfajor,” he says.

“We remove the cannabis leaf to avoid suspicions and not have any siege from people who want to bother us. The logo is exactly the same but that reference is missing. What’s more, the Uruguayan packaging is transparent and ours has a design to give the brand another identity ”.

When asked if they are doing well, the answer is the following: “We are satisfied. We are going at a slow but steady pace. We have a very good response from people and on the networks. Ours is a gingerbread that surprises for its crunchiness, for its flavor. And by quantity of dulce de leche.

-Do you pay a canon or something to Bob Marley’s family?

-In Uruguay I don’t know, we, from Argentina, don’t pay anything to Marley’s family.

It weighs 70 grams. One of the heaviest on the market. Nothing to envy to a triple from Fantoche. Value: $ 85/90. It can be found in the kiosk chain Open 25 and in less conventional businesses. In the Villa Crespo area, for example, he is in a pasta house.

“It is not a premium alfajor, that’s not the segment. We are not Cachafaz but neither Guaymallen”Adds the source.

The landing of the Marley was “the news of 2020”, risks the young taster Facundo Calabró. “It is an animal brave enough to assert itself among the heavyweights of our ecosystem.”

-Ahhh buá …

-It’s the gingerbread of the moment. Although its business structure is modest, it has a powerful ally: the ubiquitous chain Open 25 He agreed to give her a leading place in the candy store.

Now we want to know if the Argentine Alfajor Marley cannot be confused with an undertaking by the television host. The mystery maker speaks: “Look, we had no comment on that matter. Maybe someone who does not know about music … but no, the truth was not to be confused.

Spin a very funny tweet tied to the account of Patricia Bullrich: “We captured a gang with large shipments of marijuana and other hard drugs like Marley alfajores.” Ha

Marley made in Argentina. “We don’t pay Bob Marley’s family anything,” say its makers.

If we had to define the DNA of the bajonero alfajorWe should start by mentioning its “quadruple coverage” which, in turn, would be the cause of another distinctive feature: “the crunchy cookie, like alfajor de mousse”, Calabró points out.

There is more: the 360 ​​° bath waterproofs it against the humidity of the sweet, preventing it from softening. “And something is missing: the strong and semi-salty flavor, like black pancakes, on the covers, contrasts with a slyly soft and creamy dulce de leche.”

This researcher clarifies that in Uruguay the “bajonero alfajor” is a whole genre in itself that already has several exponents: Ganjah Y RastamanTo cite two examples, they compete with the Marley.

Ingredients (among others): pastry bath, hydrogenated vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, lactose, cocoa powder.

The national version uses Dulce de leche brand Vacalín, the one used by almost all alfajores since Guaymallen until the consummate Havanna.

Important clarification, they point out: the Argentine version is manufactured in Argentina. Your producer, Alacor Sociedad Anónima, owner of Zupay, legendary food signature.

Much dulce de leche. That’s what Marley alfajores have.

According to Calabró, the main motivation for opting for Luján (place of production) instead of Montevideo is obviously economic: “It would not be profitable to import Marley alfajores from Uruguay, given the exchange rate difference. The second is idiosyncratic: the transparent packaging is too rustic to compete in a market like ours, where the visual is so prevalent ”.

Regarding the change of packaging, there seems to be a legal reason: “The cannabis leaf could be problematic in a country that penalizes consumption “.

On the other side of the pond, talking about the Marley is like talking about a classic. “A great marketing goal”, we read in media from the neighboring country. “They are sold a lot and although their packaging can lead to an error of interpretation, Marley alfajores have zero marijuana”.

The idea came from this Pablo Frioni, a guy with the face of a bank teller who wears shetland jumpers.

“Inside my head I created bass products 12 or 13 years ago. The idea was to be able to work and support myself economically without stopping going to the beach ”, he told Infonegocios, in one of the few interviews he gave.

“A friend put together the packaging design for me, the same one that continues today. Luckily the product started to sell well and today we have torches and wafers, in addition to the alfajores ”.

As with the stories of successful entrepreneurs who deserve a documentary on Netflix. Thus, as it is, this beautiful sweet fable that is already exported began.

“When we talk about sweets, we always think of the big brands. I say that here we can all live together. The alfajor is a sweet and there is room for everyone ”.

