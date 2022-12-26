There are several movies about pets, but “Marley and Me” It is one of those in which Christmas becomes an occasion to get emotional, learn and cry. And it is that few remember that this film —starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston— premiered on December 25, 2008, so this year it is celebrating its 14th anniversary. What was the moving story about? And what important teaching did he leave us until today?

What is “Marley Me” about?

John and Jenny move to West Palm Beach, Florida to leave a life behind and start a family in a sunnier region.

John (Owen Wilson) and Jenny (Jennifer Aniston) with Marley. Photo: 20th Century Studios

After facing the great challenges of marriage, John is not yet ready to have a baby with his wife, so he takes his friend’s advice and they adopt a Labrador puppy.

In this way, an adventure begins in front of a dog that for each centimeter that grows, unleashes a new madness. But what no one expects is to take an emotional life lesson with this four-legged being.

What lesson does the movie “Marley and I” leave?

Anyone who has seen “Marley and Me” knows that the ending is heartbreaking. Ultimately, Marley is euthanized after his stomach cannot be operated on.

“A dog doesn’t want fancy cars, big houses, or designer clothes. A dog doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, smart or clumsy, smart or dumb. Give him your heart and he will give you his” mentions John at the end.

And the film closes by reminding us how great and faithful a friendship between a dog and its owner can be and how an animal can make us feel incredible things.