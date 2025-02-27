02/27/2025



Updated at 12:30 p.m.





Thirty -two years have passed since a Portuguese cook had A Michelin star. It was María Alice Marto, who in 1993 got her for her restaurant Ti ‘Alice, from Fatima. Now, finally, Marlene Vieira y Rita Magro They have broken that brand by getting their own at the gala that the French Gastronomy Guide celebrated in Porto last Tuesday to distribute their coveted ‘Macarons’.

The Vieira Award was the Most applauded moment of the ceremony. It happened when the chef took the stage to collect her star for her work in the Marlene Restauranthis ‘Fine Dining’ located at the Lisbon cruise terminal, in the Tajo estuary and in front of the City Fado Museum.

“It is indescribable Pride and happiness That we feel for this enormous achievement, only possible thanks to the excellent work of a wonderful team and the support of chef @Joaosa86, “Vieira said after the Michelin gala. He added:” We will continue working to achieve anything more than excellence. “

Without family history in the profession, his began as A summer loveWell, Vieira (born 45 years ago in Maia, Porto) worked at age 12 in a restaurant during her vacation. Formed later at the hotel school of Santa María da Feira, after the fall of the Twin Towers he went to New York, where he came to serve some sardines roasted to the famous singer Norah Jones.









Back in Portugal, he agreed in a kitchen with Another chef, João Sáwho would become her husband and father of her daughter (whom she mentions in her thanks). He also has a Michelin star, achieved last year for his local Sala, from Lisbon, and together they are partners in total in four restaurants in the capital, because the aforementioned Zunzum Gastrobar and the ‘foodcorner’ Marlene Vieira of the Timeout market are added.

Marlene Vieira upon receiving her first Michelin star



Michelin Guide





What is it eating in Marlene (Lisbon)

Marlene, baptized with the name of the chef’s battery, which was also sworn in the Masterchef television program, works Since 2022. Minimalist, contemporary and with the kitchen open in the center of the premises, focuses on the Portuguese gastronomy, that exhibits in a Tasting menu of 12 steps, the length, or seven, the short (150 and 115 euros, respectively, without pairing).

The Lisbon restaurant only opens in dinner service, from Wednesday to Saturday. With dishes like a Boardless rice with cod; the mini hamburgers in the sweet bread of Azores called ‘Bolo Levedo’ or its Eggs with asparagus and the traditional sausage Farinheirawith which too Fill a few mushrooms In another recipe.

Rice with Marlene’s cod, in Lisbon, a Michelin star



Marlene





Magro Rita and Eat in Blind

The night of Tuesday, February 25, in Porto, was the second that Rita Magro He got on the stage of the Michelin gala in Portugal. The first was last year, at Algarve, when He received the best young chef in the country.

This time he had to collect his first Michelin star, which the influential French guide has granted him for his work at the Portuense restaurant Blindthat he shares – though the recognition at the gala – with a famous chef in Portugal, Vítor Matoswho has two stars in his gastronomic Antiqvvm (Porto) and a 2monkeys star (Lisbon), two other from his businesses.

Matos and Rita Magro Vitor when collecting the Michelin star for the armor restaurant, from Oporto



Michelin Guide





In the restaurant, located at the Torel Palace hotel and whose name is inspired by the novel ‘Essay on the blindness’ by José Saramago, he plays with The technique and surprise to stimulate all the senses of the diner.

His Gastronomic menu -On dinner- is called just ‘armor emotions’ and consists of 10 or 12 steps (155 or 175 euros, without pairing). The premises also offers a bar letter throughout the day, children’s menu and a selection of cigars.