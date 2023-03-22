Marlene Favela 45-year-old, shared a tremendous photo on social networks, where she made it clear that she does not need layers and layers of makeup to look like a true goddess, proof of this was the photo she shared where she is seen with a rall natural other.

Marlene Favela achieved more than three thousand likes in her photo, where She looks radiant, without makeup and with a smile With which she conquers anyone, because she has always transmitted the best of vibes, but she also has a unique body with which she attracts attention starting with her waist.

“Just seeing your smile, it’s already charming, marlenefavela, happy spring”, “Marlenw you’re doing a wonderful job, so cute and adorable that you look and plays a true piiiiiii villain. Congratulations”, “Your beauty really impacts me You are the most beautiful Mexican I have ever seen in my life, of course there is a lot of beauty in Mexico, but it is that you go beyond the limits of beauty, by God, what a beautiful woman,” the networks write.

For those who do not know, this year the famous started with a lot of work, since we have seen her acting in the soap opera El Amor Invencible, where the public has been fascinated with her work, but also continues to teach beauty with these photos.

Another thing that fans of this beautiful woman love is the way she dresses, because they love the outfits that she uploads to her social networks at all times, ranging from long dresses to luxurious palazzos.