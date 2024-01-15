Marlene Engelhorn: “I inherited a fortune, and therefore power, without having done anything about it”

A young Austro-German heiress, Marlene Engelhorndescendant of the founder of the chemical and pharmaceutical company Basfdecided to form a group of citizens to decide how to donate part of the fortune inherited, equal to approximately 25 million euros. Tgcom24 reports it.

The 31-year-old sent a 10,000 people, randomly selected in Austria, a letter, asking to complete a survey. Then the field it will come restricted to 50 people of different backgrounds and who will help her develop ideas on how to distribute the money.

“I inherited a fortune, and therefore power, without having done anything for it – stated Engelhorn – moreover, the State doesn't even want taxes”. Austria has in fact abolished theinheritance tax in 2008, a measure deemed unfair by the heiress.

“If politicians don't do their job and don't redistribute, then I have to redistribute my wealth myself“he explained in his statement, adding that “many people struggle to make ends meet with a full-time job and they pay taxes on every euro earned from work. I consider it a failure of politics, and if politics fails, then citizens have to deal with it themselves.”

