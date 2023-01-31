Sudden and forced transfer. The Ministry of the Interior has ordered the dismissal of Colonel Jesús Vicente Torresano Muñoz at the head of the Command of the Civil Guard of Melilla days after the command insistently demanded from the General Directorate of the armed institute an action protocol for the agents who serve on the fence and, above all, instructions so that the officials could stop the immigrants who attacked them, thus paralyzing the ‘hot expulsions’ of the most aggressive ‘without papers’.

The department directed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who denies any sanction to the command for his controversial writing, has ordered the forced transfer of Torresano to the Headquarters of Education, in Madrid, for “service needs.” And all this, just less than three months after the dismissed command was appointed to head the command.

At the time of his appointment, on November 18, sources from the body explain, he was active but without assignment, on commission, due to his promotion to the Madrid Area Mayor Plan.

Chinatown tragedy



Torresano replaced Colonel Antonio Sierras, who was elected as Interior Minister at the Spanish Embassy in Israel shortly after managing the tragedy of the fence on June 24, 2022 at the head of the Melilla Command, when between 23 and 72 immigrants died. according to sources, at the border crossing in Barrio Chino.

In that jump -which is among the most massive (nearly 2,000 sub-Saharans participated in it) and violent of which it is remembered- more than fifty civil guards were injured without there being a single detainee for injuries to officials, some of them serious. And precisely Torresano had demanded a protocol to be able to proceed with these arrests and for the judicial defense of the agents who are involved in these attacks.

In addition, the colonel had publicly complained to his superiors about the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, in the brief for which he filed the investigation, to expedite the civil guards who stoned some immigrants.

“There are no clear or specific action protocols in place, nor is it provided with sufficient legal protection and those who hold positions of responsibility do not solve the prevailing problems. The problem is not the agents, it is the ineptitude of those who are not qualified to hold ministerial positions,” denounced the Unified Association of the Civil Guard (AUGC), which called for the “immediate” resignation of Grande-Marlaska.

From JUCIL, the largest professional group in the body, they denounced that the “nonsense of the dismissal” is “causing a dent in the morale of the agents.” “Citizen security must be completely outside the political debate,” they pointed out from the association.