



Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaskahas denied Monday that the agreement reached between the PSOE and Juns implies a assignment on border control and irregular migratory flows. “The Police and the Civil Guard will continue to do the same functions,” he said in his first statements about the pact.

«The National Police will be who agree who enters and who comes out of the national territory and, for being very expressive, it will be the one who puts the seal in the passports, ”he said. As explained, the Mossos d’Esquadra will only assume complementary functions within an agreement that involves an advance in the “self -government” of Catalonia.

«I would like a calm reading of the proposal of lawof the text of the proposal of the law of delegation of competencies, as in terms of border control, there is no assignment in border control and there is also no transfer in the control of irregular migratory flows, ”he said to questions from journalists in the National Archaeological Museum, where the commemoration of the European day of the victims of terrorism was celebrated.

Regarding irregular migratory flows, it has made it clear that it will be the central government who agrees and executes the expulsions. «A person in a situation of irregularity, that is, that has irregularly entered Spain, the sanction that this irregularity entails is the expulsion and is the General State Administrationand I say again, read that proposal of law, which not only executes the expulsion, but also the one that agrees the expulsion «.









Another thing, explained the head of Interior, are the returns of people who have “express prohibition of entering the national territory and that” do not demand a file “.