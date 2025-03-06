03/06/2025



Updated at 9:55 p.m.





Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Interior Minister, has reappeared in the National Auditorium In Madrid to attend the concert in tribute to the victims of terrorism. This event, chaired by Felipe VI and Doña Letizia and held annually, has been the event with which the minister has decided to resume his institutional agenda after suffering a bacterial infection.

Marlaska’s absence for more than two days has coincided with the Advertisement for the transfer of competencies about immigration In Catalonia. The minister or appeared after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday or attended this Wednesday in Brussels to the appointment with his European colleagues in the Council of Justice and Interior Affairs of the European Union (EU). The government excused the ‘disappearance‘of the minister for a “non -serious bacterial infection.” After his return, during the reception, the minister has been seen separated from the other guests with a visible pale face.

The media, during the days of absence of Marlaska, have rescued statements from the minister about the proposal of the law presented this week in Congress to delegate immigration powers. «Both border control and control of irregular migration flows are exclusive state competence and of the central government, so they are not likely to be transferred or delegates, ”Marlaska declared bluntly in a parliamentary control session in Congress in September of last year about the subject.

Now, with the recovery of the minister, he can answer the questions about the transfer of competencies achieved by those of Puigdemont and the change of opinion that has caused him to change his ideology In less than a year.