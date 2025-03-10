Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has reappeared after a week of silence to emphas It does not imply the assignment of border control. As the minister said, the powers They will continue in the hands of the Police and the Civil Guard, just like the control of irregular migratory flows.

“The National Police and the Civil Guard They will continue doing the functions they develop at bordersonce the Law of the Law of Delegation of Faculties is approved, “said Marlaska in statements to the media after presiding over the tribute to the occasion of the commemoration, tomorrow, March 11, of the European day of the victims of terrorism. It is the first statements of the head of the Interior since last week the agreement was announced with the independence formation.

Six months ago, Marlaska said in Congress that “both border control and control of irregular immigration flows are exclusive powers of the State and the central government, so they are not likely to be transferred or delegates.” Now, after asking A “calm reading” of the migratory pactInterior Minister wanted to make clear in his first public pronouncement on this pact that there is “no assignment in border control” and that it is part of “expanding self -government capacities” of Catalonia to “be more effective in the provision of public service.”

“Always with cooperation and coordination and never with confusion of competencies”the minister has reiterated, who has been blunt: “The National Police will be the one who agrees who enters and who leaves the national territory and, for being very expressive, will be the one who puts the seal in the passports. The Mossos d’Esquadra will act in borders in the framework of the powers that finally review that proposition.”

Regarding the control of “irregular migratory flows” and the returns of migrants who access Spanish territory irregularly, Marlaska explained that There is also no “assignment” and that the proposition “does not modify anything about the current situation”, Because the sanction that this irregularity entails is the expulsion, a competence of the General State Administration.

“Another thing,” added the minister, are the returns that do not demand a file, for example, of those who are prohibited from entering national territory or who are replaced the prison sentence for an expulsion from the country. However, Marlaska has stressed that the text has to undergo its processing and, therefore, for parliamentary groups to propose amendments until there is a definitive text.

Regarding that Catalan’s knowledge is a requirement to achieve residence, the minister has ensured that current legislation clearly determines what the use of official languages ​​are. “It is an element that obviously determines circumstances such as roots, susceptible to being valuable; In no way and it will also be decisive for a person to have the residence or expelled. That is something obvious, “he said. Sources from his department have specified that the minister has considered that knowing Catalan by a foreigner will not be decisive, but a requirement to take into account.