Friday, June 9, 2023, 1:42 p.m.



The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the heads of the Interior and Defense Ministries, will appoint Leonardo Marcos, the current General Director of Civil Protection and Emergencies, as the new General Director of the Civil Guard this coming Tuesday.

Born in Valderas (León), Marcos has a degree in Law from the Autonomous University of Madrid. He completed the Senior Management program at the National Institute of Public Administration and belongs to the Superior Corps of State Civil Administrators.

Until his appointment as General Director of Civil Protection and Emergencies in January 2020, Marcos had been, among other posts, Secretary General of the Government Delegation in Castilla y León, Inspector at the General Inspection of the Ministry of the Interior, Deputy Director General of Resources Humans at the National Institute of Statistics and deputy director general of Postgraduate and Doctorate at the Ministry of Education. He has also been Information Counselor at the Spanish embassies in Argentina, the United States and China.