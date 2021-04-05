The offensive of the parliamentary opposition on the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, due to the ‘Pérez de los Cobos case’ already has a first response from the aforementioned. Five days after hearing the ruling of the contentious court of the National Court on the “illegal” dismissal of the Civil Guard colonel, the minister appeared today before the media to convey a very clear message: “I have no Willingness to resign and I continue working.

Accompanied by Vice President Carmen Calvo, the minister went to Teruel this morning to attend the inauguration of Lieutenant Colonel Silvia Gil as head of the Aragonese city command. The first woman to access this position in Spain.

Grande-Marlaska referred to the sentence and has assured that the Government maintains its intention not to comment on the judicial decisions out of institutional respect, but has confirmed what they already commented from the Interior after knowing the ruling, last Wednesday. “We are awaiting the appeal” that will be presented to the Contentious-Administrative Chamber, he said.

From the Popular Party they maintained this Monday that Pedro Sánchez must dismiss the minister in the Council of Ministers tomorrow. Otherwise, “keeping him would be a humiliation to the Civil Guard,” said deputy Ana Beltrán. In case it does not do so, the PP vice secretary for Organization has added, they will initiate a parliamentary offensive so that Grande-Marlaska is accountable.