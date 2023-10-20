This Friday, Fernando Grande-Marlaska got the photo of unity against the jihadist threat that the Government wanted, but both the PP and Vox continued to express criticism, both publicly and privately, for the way in which the Ministry of the Interior is managing the increase in the fundamentalist threat due to the war in the Middle East.

The head of the Interior managed to gather all the parliamentary groups at the ministry headquarters to explain the measures implemented by the security forces in recent days. Only ERC was absent, due to agenda reasons, at the meeting, which was seen by an unpublished image: EH-Bildu, represented by deputy Jon Iñarritu, in an anti-terrorist meeting called by the central Executive. Patxi López (PSOE), Cuca Gamarra (PP), Pepa Millán (Vox), José María Guijarro (Sumar), Mikel Legarda (PNV), Josep María Cruset (Junts) and Cristina Valido (Canarian Coalition) also participated in the meeting.

But the Government and, particularly, the Popular Party were incapable of agreeing not only on the main lines of anti-terrorist policy but even on matters as sensitive as the anti-jihadist police strategy. The Ministry of the Interior and the Popular Party, beyond the meeting, staged throughout the day their disagreements on the tactics and messages against Islamic extremism in full anti-terrorist alert due to the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Marlaska, in clear reference to the PP and its leaders, after the meeting, which lasted just over two hours, demanded from the groups “responsibility and a sense of state” to avoid messages that generate “distrust or unnecessary alarmism” among citizens.

The origin of the clash between the popular and the Government over the anti-terrorist strategy that blurred that photo of a seamless block in front of the fundamentalists was the request of the mayor of Madrid that the Interior raise the anti-terrorist alert from the current level 4 (high risk of attack). at the maximum of the scale, 5 (very high risk). José Luis Martínez-Almeida said that increasing this level would be “reasonable” given the situation “that we are seeing in other European capitals” and the crowds that are expected in the coming months with the arrival of Christmas.

Already on Thursday, the words of the first mayor of Madrid went down very badly with the leadership of the security forces, who saw them as interference in a matter as sensitive as this, while at the same time they recalled that the level protocol is strictly regulated and Level 5 can only be activated when there are serious indications that a specific attack is being imminently prepared, circumstances that do not exist.

This Friday, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in a television intervention, although he wanted to send “a message of tranquility” to the citizens, ended up recommending that Spaniards “do be on alert” and “take certain precautions.” . “We see our partners, our French and German neighbors, in a situation of tension and we are not outside of that possibility,” insisted the president of the PP.

Feijóo’s new barrage once again raised blisters among those responsible for the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who asked the PP politicians to be “up to the task” in this delicate situation, to “not contribute to generating false alarmism” and “Let the great professionals of the State Security Forces set the tone for the messages that must be sent to citizens.”

“Lack of information”



Feijóo also publicly complained about the “lack of information” by the Government to the main opposition party. «He has not given me any information on anti-terrorist matters or about the war, the only thing he explained to me the day he called me for his investiture is the generalities of the law. What reading any newspaper could tell me. And from that moment until today I have not had any information,” lamented the opposition leader, who guaranteed that he will be very attentive to the meeting at the Interior headquarters between Marlaska and the groups with parliamentary representation.

At the meeting, Grande-Marlaska conveyed to the political representatives the results of the meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table held last Tuesday and the conclusions of the summit of the Ministers of the Interior of the 27 member states of the EU. this Thursday in Luxembourg and in which the sharp increase in the jihadist threat was the only order of the day.

At the meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table, the Ministry of the Interior agreed to implement several “complementary security measures within level 4”, but without raising the anti-terrorist alert to 5, maximum level of the scale, since there are no solid indications that an imminent attack is being prepared in national territory, the only case in which this step can be reached, which even extends to the mobilization of the Army in citizen security tasks.

The instructions distributed by the Interior to reinforce that level 4 involve, above all, redoubling the protection of the embassies, consulates and associated centers of ten countries: Israel, Turkey, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, France, Sweden, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Beyond foreign interests, the Ministry of the Interior has also ordered “anti-terrorist” protection in all types of “events and festivities relevant to religious communities”, of any confession.

In addition, the Secretary of State has instructed agents to also be especially attentive to “days or events designated by terrorist organizations to carry out or carry out any type of violent action,” in clear reference to calls from organizations such as Hamas itself to carry out actions on days such as Fridays (a holy day for Muslims).

The Interior has also called on the “members of the Security Forces to take extreme self-protection measures and recommendations against possible terrorist attacks.”