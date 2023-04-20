The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, defended yesterday before the senator of the PP Mónica Azorín the number of agents of the National Police and Civil Guard that are currently in Murcia. The head of the Interior estimated them at 3,765 troops, something that he described as a “historical record.”

This is how Minister Marlaska replied to the popular senator for the Region of Murcia during the government control session in the Upper House and took the opportunity to reproach her that, during the Executive presided over by Mariano Rajoy, up to 300 troops from the State security forces and bodies in the Region.

Azorín had been interested in his question about the measures that the Ministry of the Interior planned to adopt “to guarantee the citizen security of the inhabitants of the municipalities of the Murcian Altiplano region, particularly in rural areas.”

Insecurity in the Altiplano



In this sense, the popular senator criticized the “insecurity” that, from her point of view, is lived in Yecla and Jumilla, and charged against the announcements of the central government about the planned increases in staff in the National Police and the Civil Guard.

In his reply to the popular Mónica Azorín, he recalled that, during the Government of Rajoy, the Region lost 300 troops that with Sánchez “have recovered”

Faced with this question, Fernando Grande-Marlaska assured that with the Government of Pedro Sánchez “the three hundred agents who were lost in Murcia during the legislature of former president Mariano Rajoy have been recovered” and, in addition, he stressed that the current number of police officers represents a “historical record”, both in the number and in the replacement rate in the Region.