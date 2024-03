Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:37 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 'Koldo case', the acquisition of masks during the pandemic at exorbitant prices, contacts with Venezuela, the alleged corruption of former socialist deputy 'Tito Berni', the transfer of immigration powers to Catalonia at the request of Junts and as a transfer to Carles Puigdemont…

This content is exclusive for subscribers