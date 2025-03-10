Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Monday that “he continues to think the same” after the agreement between PSOE and Juns since, as he said, “there is no assignment on border control and irregular migratory flows.”

“There is no assignment in border control and there is also no assignment in the control of irregular migratory flows, underline, irregular migratory flows,” he said in response to the press after the commemoration of the European day of the victims of terrorism, in the National Archaeological Museum.

The minister commented that what he means is that “the police and the Civil Guard will continue to do the functions they develop on borders once the law is approved”, since the Mossos d’Esquadra will assume complementary functions within an agreement that involves an advance in the “self -government” of Catalonia.

“The National Police will be the one who agrees and who leaves the national territory and, for being very expressive, it will be the one to put the stamp in the passports,” Marlaska added when asked if he has changed his mind after denying in September that the control of borders and on migratory flows were susceptible to being transferred or delegates.

Marlaska has limited the role that Mossos will play on issues such as returns, insisting that the State assumes those cases of irregular situation. “A person in a situation of irregularity, that is, that has entered irregularly in Spain, and the sanction that this irregularity entails is the expulsion, it will be the general administration of the State,” he said.

“The Mossos will act on the borders in the framework of the powers that finally review that proposition,” he added, speaking of returns but limiting him to the cases of “those who have the express prohibition of entering Spain.”

“Another thing is the returns that do not require file and the returns of those people who have the express prohibition of entering national territory,” he continued, putting an example: “Those who have the imprisonment of liberty have been replaced by expulsion and that, normally, also has a prohibition of entry into national territory for a while.”