On Wednesday Markus Söder and Karl Lauterbach are at “maischberger. the week ”as a guest. Topics include the Union’s K question and the nationwide emergency brake.

Cologne – At “maischberger. die Woche ”are guests on Wednesday at 10:50 pm on ARD, including the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder and the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. One of the topics will be the question of the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Both the CDU chairman Armin Laschet and the CSU boss Markus Söder would be ready to run for the Union as candidate for chancellor in the federal election in September. The panel discussion will also address the nationwide emergency brake, which has met with criticism in the federal states and the opposition. In addition, the chances of the AfD in the federal election are also discussed. The party adopted the program for the federal election at its federal party congress on the weekend.

Other guests are Dorothee Bär (CSU), the Minister of State in the Federal Chancellery for Digitization and Serap Güler (CDU), who is a member of the federal executive committee. In addition, the initiator of the Tübingen corona model project Dr. Lisa Federle, the ARD stock exchange expert Anja Kohl, the capital correspondent of the Süddeutsche Zeitung Cerstin Gammelin and the publisher of the European and columnist Wolfram Weimer.

A uniform federal emergency brake and the Union’s candidate for chancellor offer a lot to talk about

The Union’s K question and uniform measures to contain the third wave of infections by the federal government will certainly cause some discussions at Sandra Maischberger’s panel discussion. Especially since Markus Söder and Karl Lauterbach have also announced themselves. Söder wants to clarify in the conversation what makes him a suitable candidate for chancellor, reports the Weser courier. In various surveys, CSU boss Söder is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet, but the CDU has with a large majority behind a candidate for chancellor by party leader Laschet. However, the question of whether the K question divides the Union should also be dealt with. Karl Lauterbach, on the other hand, would like to talk about the planned federal emergency brake. The SPD health expert calls for the changes to the Infection Protection Act to be implemented quickly. (dp)