Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is promoting party friend Ilse Aigner the top candidacy for Berlin – she rejects with Söder’s words.

Munich – The most beautiful flowers have the sharpest spines. This also applies to politics. On Monday, Markus Söder made a very rosy proposal to a party friend, which at second glance pisses off quite nasty. The CSU boss offered Ilse Aigner the top candidacy for the federal election with great compliments – Aigner, a little baffled, was able to pull his hand away just in time.

It was on the board of directors that met via video. Söder admitted that the CSU still needs a top candidate for Berlin, he is not allowed to do it himself. The party leader announced that he could not imagine that someone from his Munich cabinet could run for Berlin. The “only person who would be conceivable at all because of their importance and fame,” is Ilse Aigner. “It would be the only one with a large caliber from Bavaria.”

CSU: Markus Söder applies for Ilse Aigner’s top candidacy for Berlin – words as “homage”

Big caliber, big compliment – but with a deep meaning. Aigner is not even aware of the slightest ambition to return to Berlin, where she was already Minister of Agriculture for the CSU. Her role as President of the Landtag in Munich is good for her – she would only swap for one office: Söder’s post as Prime Minister, which is not becoming vacant.

Does Markus Söder want to praise his party friend, just as Horst Seehofer once wanted to send him to Berlin? The relationship between the Franconian (54) and the Upper Bavarian (56) is not that relaxed. Söder is said to have been annoyed that Aigner was being traded as the designated successor everywhere and that she liked that very much. Söder’s close confidante Albert Füracker is said to have expressed this in the board meeting with the mocking remark that Aigner was probably already “tired of the office”.

You also have to take into account that Aigner, who also leads the CSU Upper Bavaria, was the first to venture openly against Söder’s corona policy. The big praise sounds different – more like: Go with God, but go! No, says Söder, that it was intended as a “homage” to Aigner.

CSU after the federal election: Aigner could face a different scenario

The person concerned received it differently, Füracker’s admission even as insolence. A few minutes after the offer, Aigner publicly made it clear: “My place is in Bavaria.” It is exactly Söder’s phrase that he had used for a long time to respond to speculation about the K-question. Aigner’s people also remark that, unlike him, they mean business. Neither on the list nor by direct mandate (that is already occupied in Miesbach and Rosenheim).

There is only one exit option – vague. There is speculation in the Union that Aigner could be asked about the federal presidency, to vote on February 13, 2022. Shortly after the federal elections in autumn at the latest, the Berlin bubble will start looking. A woman (for the first time) from Bavaria and from the CSU would of course be an option. However, the majority in the Federal Assembly is still completely unclear. The enthusiasm of the Greens and the SPD is probably low.

What remains for Markus Söder is a problem: who then heads the CSU list for Berlin? Speculations about a move from Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber to Berlin now have a damper, Söder does not trust anyone in his cabinet. Alexander Dobrindt (50), the regional group leader, should now be the first choice. Söder thinks of the Peißenberger, both are now working closely together, coordinating strategies closely.

Incidentally, the CSU list will be drawn up on June 26th. Maybe not the staff, but the place is spectacular: Due to the corona, the CSU meets in Nuremberg’s Frankenstadion. (CD)