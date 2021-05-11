ofJosef Forster shut down

The Ludwig Erhard Summit gives the most famous politicians and top economists a stage. Your statements and all information in the live ticker.

On May 11th and 12th the Ludwig-Erhard-Summit will take place in the Bavaria Filmstudios.

Top politicians and business advise, among other things, on pandemic control, digitization and sustainability.

Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives the “Media Freedom Prize”.

Munich – The Ludwig Erhard Summit 2021 will take place on May 11th and 12th, 2021 in the Bavaria Filmstudios in the south of Munich. The meeting gathers top politicians, economic and health experts, whose statements are eagerly awaited. The prominent guests include the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz *.

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Decision-makers from politics and business should get into conversation

The guest list for the Ludwig Erhard Summit 2021 is top-class. In addition to political decision-makers, top economists also find their way into the program. On Tuesday the participants will discuss topics related to digitization, health and sustainability, on Wednesday mainly economic topics will follow. The participants are expected to respond to the pandemic * and ways out of the corona-related economic crisis.

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Sebastian Kurz honored with “Freedom Prize of the Media”

The highlight of the Ludwig Erhard Summit is traditionally the award of the “Freedom Prize of the Media”. So far, Mikhail Gorbatschow, Reinhard Cardinal Marx, Christian Lindner, Jens Weidmann, Jean-Claude Juncker and Prince Albert II of Monaco have received the award. This year, Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be honored as “Europe’s bridge builder and communicator of freedom”, emphasize the publishers of Christiane Goetz-Weimer and Wolfram Weimert. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis * will give the laudation.

“Freedom Prize of the Media” – Chancellor Kurz criticized for awarding the prize

“Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has repeatedly shown himself to be a bridge-builder in his political career,” the jury justified its decision. The prize is to be awarded to public figures who are particularly committed to freedom of expression, political dialogue and democracy.

Criticism for the honor comes from the Austrian opposition. “Simply absurd” is the awarding of the award, criticizes SPÖ Federal Managing Director Christian Deutsch. He accuses Chancellor Kurz of “attacking” the independent judiciary and wanting to bring the media under control.