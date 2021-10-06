After the decision by the Greens and the FDP for traffic light explorations with the SPD, CSU boss Markus Söder did not comment on possible personal consequences within the Union, should it actually go into the opposition.

Munich – In particular on the political future of Union chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet, he said nothing on Wednesday in Munich. He could not say anything about matters affecting the sister party. “Questions that concern the CDU must be discussed by the CDU.” However, he emphasized that he had harmonized well with Laschet in the preliminary investigations. Agreements between the two party leaders would have worked very well. (dpa)